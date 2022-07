Defense Intelligence Special Forces Conduct Raid In Rear Of Russians In Kherson Region And Release Prisoners

The special forces of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have conducted a special operation in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region and released five Ukrainians from captivity. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence on Facebook on Tuesday, July 12.

"During the special operation, five citizens of Ukraine who were in captivity of the Russian invaders were released by the special forces of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region," it was reported.

Among those released are a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a former police officer and three civilians.

