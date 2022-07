Putin Will Not Declare War On Ukraine Or Mobilization In Russia Yet - Defense Intelligence

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will not declare war on Ukraine or begin mobilization in the Russian Federation, since he cannot recognize the failure during the so-called "special operation," said Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. It was reported by Korrespondent.net on Tuesday, July 12.

Skibitskyi said Putin will continue to conduct full-scale hostilities, but without declaring war. Also, in his opinion, there will be no official mobilization in the aggressor country yet.

"Putin does not admit that he did not achieve his main goal of occupation in a short time. He continues the so-called "special military operation" and does not want to recognize that this is really a full-scale war against Ukraine and its people," Skibitskyi emphasized.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence explained that without declaring war in Russia they will not conduct mobilization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, some Russian media claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin fears that his generals will gain "excessive popularity," and the mood in the Kremlin will change in their favor.

On July 11, Putin signed a decree on a simplified procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship for all residents of Ukraine.

On July 7, Putin said that Russia "has not started anything in earnest yet" in Ukraine.