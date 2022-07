AFU Strike At Another Invaders’ Warehouse In Kherson Region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have attacked the warehouse of the Russian occupation forces in the village of Charivne, Kherson region. This is stated in the message of the South Operational Command on Facebook on Tuesday, July 12.

"Just after the accurate strike at the ammunition depots in Nova Kakhovka, the artillery unit targeted at another ammunition depot in Charivne," the statement said.

Also, the Ukrainian military repulsed saboteurs’ attack attempt in the Beryslavskyi district of Kherson region, forcing the invaders to withdraw.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, strong explosions were heard in occupied Shakhtarsk in Donetsk region on the night of July 8. According to preliminary data, there was a fire at the ammunition depot.

On July 11, explosions at ammunition depots were reported from occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region.

At the same time, on July 7, the Armed Forces of Ukraine advised the Russians not to smoke at ammunition and fuel depots.