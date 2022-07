The number of deaths as a result of shelling by the invaders of a 5-story residential building in the city of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk region) increased to 38 people.

This is stated in the message of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) in Donetsk region on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of 3 p.m., the personnel of the Main Directorate found and removed from the rubble of a 5-story residential building destroyed as a result of shelling in the city of Chasiv Yar the bodies of 38 killed, of which 1 child (a boy of about 9 years old), 9 people were rescued from the rubble," it says.

More than 400 tons of destroyed building elements were cleared and analyzed.

Work is ongoing at the moment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of July 9, the invaders fired at a 5-story residential building from the Uragan multiple launch rocket systems.

As a result of the enemy attack, two sections of the house were completely destroyed.