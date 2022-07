Today, July 12, Ukraine returned the bodies of 30 killed defenders. Oleh Kotenko, Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, announced this.

It is reported that the bodies of 30 Ukrainian soldiers will be transferred to their families for a decent burial.

It is noted that the operation was carried out in Zaporizhzhia region with the cooperation of the Commissioner, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other security agencies of Ukraine.

The process of the bodies return takes place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine managed to free five citizens who were captured by Russian soldiers in occupied Kherson region.

Also, the 16-year-old son of the head of Zaporizhzhia region was released from Russian captivity. The invaders kept him for 90 days. Vladyslav was kidnapped on April 8 at the checkpoint of the Russian invaders in Vasylivka, when he and the rest tried to evacuate from Melitopol to Zaporizhzhia.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, more than 1,500 Ukrainians who are not military are held captive by Russians.