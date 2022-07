Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov held a fruitful meeting with German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, after which he announced the expectation of good news on the supply of weapons. Reznikov wrote about this on his Twitter on Tuesday, July 12.

"I had a fruitful VTC meeting with my colleague, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht. We discussed the provision of German armament to Ukraine that will strengthen our defence capabilities. Thanks to our German partners for the steadfast commitment to support Ukraine. We’re waiting for good news soon," Reznikov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrii Melnik said that Ukraine could receive 7 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers from Germany around June 22, and 30 German Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns should also be transferred to Ukraine (15 - until the end of July, another 15 - until the end of August).

On June 15, Business Insider reported that Germany would transfer to Ukraine only three Mars II multiple launch rocket systems, instead of the promised four.

On June 19, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen announced that in addition to Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns will arrive in Ukraine along with American MLRS and HIMARS.