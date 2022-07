OVDPs Repayment Since Beginning Of War Exceeds Borrowings Volume By UAH 13.5 Billion

Government payments for the repayment of domestic debt instruments since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion exceed the volume of borrowings for domestic government loan bonds (OVDPs) by UAH 13.5 billion.

The National Bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia in Ukraine, the amount of funds paid by the Government of Ukraine for the repayment of domestic debt instruments by UAH 13.5 billion exceeds the amount of funds raised to the state budget at auctions for the sale of domestic government loan bonds," it says.

So, from February 24 to July 10, 2022, the government sent UAH 90.3 billion, USD 920.8 million and EUR 168 million to repay domestic government loan bonds.

At the same time, about UAH 85.7 billion, USD 496.1 million and EUR 283.4 million were attracted from the placement of new debt instruments on the domestic market.

In March, the amount of funds received by the government at auctions for the sale of OVDPs by UAH 10.6 billion exceeded the repayment of domestic debt instruments.

In April, May and June, the balance of the government's internal debt operations was negative and amounted to -UAH 2.9 billion, -UAH 0.4 billion and -UAH 21 billion, respectively.

The rates on OVDPs, which were placed at auctions, during the martial law did not change and are:

- in hryvnia - 9.5%, 10%, 11% and 11.5% per annum (maturity - 3 months, 6 months, 1 year and 1.5 years, respectively);

- in US dollars - 3.5% and 3.7% per annum (maturity - 6 months and 1 year, respectively);

- in euro - 2.5% per annum (maturity - 3 months, 9 months and 1 year).

As of July 11, 2022, the distribution of the portfolio of war bonds acquired at auctions between participants was almost unchanged from the previous week.

The largest portfolio of relevant securities is held by banks - primary dealers.

In second place is the volume of war bonds, concentrated by citizens and business of Ukraine.

It is:

UAH 11.5 billion (13.9% of the total volume of acquired war bonds nominated in hryvnia);

USD 118.6 million (23.9% of the total war bonds nominated in dollars);

EUR 136.4 million (48.5% of the total volume of war bonds nominated in euros).

Non-residents own war bonds worth more than UAH 1.4 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank on March 22, 2022 began publishing statistics from the NBU depository on war bonds on a weekly basis.