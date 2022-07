Spain To Hand Over Leopard Tanks And Several Armored Personnel Carriers To Ukraine - Media

The Spanish Ministry of Defense is ready to transfer 10 Leopard 2A4 tanks and 20 M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. This is reported by Infodefensa with reference to its own sources in the Ministry of Defense.

According to the sources of the publication, representatives of the Spanish Ministry of Defense are currently studying the possibility of transferring weapons from warehouses in response to Kyiv's repeated request for additional military assistance to stop Russian aggression.

"This decision will be a turning point in relation to the type of assistance that the government of Pedro Sanchez was ready to provide to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, since until now it was limited mainly to defensive weapons," it was reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 11, the Netherlands announced its readiness to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons, armored vehicles and self-propelled howitzers.

On June 14, Kathleen H. Hicks, the United States Deputy Secretary of Defense, said that the U.S. would continue to help Ukraine with weapons in order to preserve it as a sovereign state.

The U.S. is also going to purchase advanced medium and long-range missile defense systems for Ukraine.