The Government of Sweden transferred SEK 577.7 million to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The National Bank of Ukraine received SEK 577.7 million (or almost UAH 1.7 billion in equivalent) from the Government of Sweden to a special account opened to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The transaction was made on July 6 this year.

This is the second transfer of funds from the Government of Sweden to the special account of the NBU.

On March 3, the National Bank already received SEK 500 million (or more than UAH 1.5 billion in equivalent).

It was one of the first large sums in Swedish kronor in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in one payment since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

As of July 12, the equivalent of UAH 19.7 billion has been transferred to the special account since the opening day.

In particular, the equivalent of UAH 7.1 billion was received from abroad in foreign currency (US dollars, euros, pounds, Canadian dollars, Chinese renminbi, Japanese yen, Swiss francs, Polish zlotys, Australian dollars).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in late June, the state budget of Ukraine received a grant from the United States in the amount of USD 1.3 billion.

In early July, the state budget of Ukraine received a grant from Germany in the amount of EUR 1 billion.

On July 12, Ukraine received USD 1.7 billion in grant assistance from the Single-Donor Trust Fund established by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Development Association (IDA) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).