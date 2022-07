Ukraine will receive a EUR 200 million interest-free loan from Italy.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On July 12, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution on attracting an interest-free loan from Italy in the amount of up to EUR 200 million through the IMF administrative account.

The funds will be channeled to the state budget of Ukraine to finance the salaries of teachers of general secondary education institutions.

The loan is provided for 15 years (taking into account the grace period for deferring loan repayment for a period of 7.5 years).

No interest is charged for using the loan.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in late June, the state budget of Ukraine received a grant from the United States in the amount of USD 1.3 billion.

In early July, the state budget of Ukraine received a grant from Germany in the amount of EUR 1 billion.

On July 12, Ukraine received USD 1.7 billion in grant assistance from the Single-Donor Trust Fund established by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Development Association (IDA) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).