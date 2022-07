The Ministry of Foreign Affairs began to receive the first applications from citizens of the Russian Federation for visas to travel to Ukraine. This was stated by the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko in a commentary to the RBC-Ukraine publication.

"Ten applications were received. Six for short-term visas and four for long-term visas for the purpose of family reunification," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 25, a petition for the introduction of a visa regime with Russia, which gained the required number of votes, was supported by Zelenskyy.

On July 1, a decree on the introduction of a visa regime for citizens of the Russian Federation came into force.

The resolution itself was approved on Friday, June 17, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Also, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the introduction of a visa regime with Russia would make it possible to identify people who threaten the national security of Ukraine.

Earlier, Kuleba said that in the seven days of the functioning of the visa regime for the entire multi-million Russia, there was not a single citizen who would apply for a Ukrainian visa.