Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal predicts that Ukraine will receive EUR 1 billion of macro-financial assistance allocated by the European Union by the end of July. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine is to receive EUR 1 billion of exceptional macro-financial assistance from the European Union by the end of July," he wrote.

Shmyhal said that today the government approved a draft order to raise these funds and authorized Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko to sign a memorandum.

The Prime Minister noted that EU macro-financial assistance would help maintain financial stability in Ukraine in the face of Russia's large-scale aggression.

He also said that the Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday approved the attraction of up to EUR 200 million on favorable terms from Italy, the funds will be provided through the administrative account of the International Monetary Fund to the general fund of the state budget to cover expenses.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Tuesday, the Council of the European Union approved the allocation of EUR 1 billion of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier, following the results of the summit in Brussels (Belgium), the European Council decided to allocate macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of up to EUR 9 billion.