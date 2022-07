Ukraine, Turkiye And Russia, With UN, To Hold Talks Tomorrow In Istanbul To Unblock Ukrainian Grain Export

Representatives of Ukraine, Turkiye and Russia, with the participation of the United Nations (UN), will hold talks on Wednesday, July 13 in Istanbul to unblock the export of Ukrainian grain.

This is stated in a message on the website of the Turkish Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the diplomatic activities of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to resolve the food crisis have received positive development.

According to Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, the delegation of the Turkish Ministry of Defense went to Moscow to solve the food crisis and met with the Russian military delegation, then the Ukrainian military delegation arrived at the Ministry of Defense.

"After all these meetings tomorrow, the military delegations of the Ministries of Defense of Turkiye, the Russian Federation and Ukraine, and the United Nations delegation will hold talks on the safe sending of Ukrainian grain waiting in Ukrainian ports to international markets by sea," the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Erdogan discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the formation of safe corridors in the Black Sea for the export of grain and other food blocked by Russian troops in Ukraine.

The first cargo ships for loading grain and other agricultural products arrived at the ports of Ukraine.