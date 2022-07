Member of Parliament Oleksii Kovaliov, who is suspected of high treason and collaborationism, faces 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

This is evidenced by the sanctions of the articles of the Criminal Code, which are incriminated to Kovaliov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On June 8, on his page on the social network, Kovaliov posted a publication about the alleged integration of part of Ukraine into the aggressor country in order to influence the public and manipulate consciousness.

The actions of the MP are qualified under Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason under martial law), Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (complicity with the aggressor state), for which a punishment of up to 15 years or life imprisonment with confiscation of property is provided.

In this case, a measure of restraint in the form of arrest in absentia, without the alternative of bail, can be chosen for him.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Verkhovna Rada expelled MP collaborator Oleksii Kovaliov (non-factional) from the Committee on Finance, Taxes and Customs Policy.

Kovaliov organized the export of salt and grain from Kherson to Russia.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova served Kovaliov with suspicion of high treason and complicity with the aggressor state.