The self-proclaimed president of Belarus said that the West is preparing a "shock fist" to attack Russia through Ukraine and Belarus. The corresponding video was published by the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo on Tuesday, July 12.

Lukashenko said that the global security system is being destroyed in the world, he blamed the United States and Western countries for this, and also said that this led to a military conflict in Ukraine.

“Under the guise of strengthening the defense of Europe and various kinds of defensive exercises, NATO countries are forming an “armored fist”, which is clearly not created for protection. The military sees this. Moreover, recently, and we discussed this in detail yesterday with the president of the Russian Federation, strategic plans for an attack on Russia are being developed. And the main direction of the strike is that history repeats itself, through Ukraine and through Belarus," the dictator said.

Lukashenko said that the situation around Russia and Belarus requires utmost vigilance and concentration. He also pointed out that allegedly in the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) they are preparing to make an attack on the East.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on July 3, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko openly supported Russia in the war against Ukraine.

On July 2, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus said that Ukraine was trying to drag Belarus into the war.

On June 30, Lukashenko said that Russia and Belarus should be ready to use nuclear weapons.