70 Killed, 4 Tanks And Armored Car. General Staff Told About New Losses Of RF In War

On July 11, the losses of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 70 to 37,470 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 4 tanks and 1 armored vehicle over the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to July 12 were approximately:

personnel - about 37,470 (+70) people liquidated,

tanks - 1,649 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3,829 (+1) units,

artillery systems - 838 (+0) units,

MLRS - 247 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 109 (+0) units,

aircraft - 217 (+0) units,

helicopters - 188 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 676 ​​(+0) units,

cruise missiles - 155 (+0) units,

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tankers - 2,699 (+3) units,

special equipment - 66 (+0) units.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Mykolaiv direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on July 8, the losses of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 300 to 37,200 killed, equipment - by 4 artillery systems and 5 drones.

On July 10, also, the losses of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 100 to 37,400 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 4 tanks and 4 artillery systems over the past day.

In the meantime, military fatigue due to the lack of regular breaks from participation in battles is one of the most serious problems for the Russian army.