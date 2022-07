On the morning of June 12, Mykolaiv got under massive shelling from the Russian army. There are people injured.

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim told about that.

"It is preliminary known about hitting two medical institutions and residential buildings," Kim said.

He added that 12 people were injured. However, no one was killed.

The information is being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on July 5, Russian invaders fired three X-59 missiles at Ochakiv (Mykolaiv region) and Chornomorsk (Odesa region). They were shot down by air defense forces.

Mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevich, said that the situation in the city is bad because of the constant shelling of the Russians and called on the townspeople to evacuate to a safer area.

On June 22, the Russian military fired 7 missiles at Mykolaiv.

In Mykolaiv region, as a result of shelling on June 21, one person was killed, six more were injured.

On the morning of June 21 in Mykolaiv, an industrial facility was hit by missile strikes and the buildings of enterprises were damaged.

On June 18, Zelenskyy visited Mykolaiv region and held a meeting with the leadership of the region.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit with helicopters on the accumulation of invaders in Mykolaiv region.