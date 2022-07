The Council of the European Union approved the allocation of EUR 1 billion of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

The Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"EU increases financial support for Ukraine: EU ministers have just approved a loan of EUR 1 billion. This is part of a new exceptional macro-financial assistance package," he wrote.

On the page of the Czech Republic presiding in the EU Council, it is noted that the money allocated to Ukraine will go to different areas.

It is also indicated that more help will follow.

On July 7, the European Parliament supported the provision of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 1 billion.

According to the institutional procedures in the EU, the proposal of the European Commission must also be supported by the Council of the EU, after which the corresponding decision comes into force.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, following the summit in Brussels (Belgium), the European Council earlier decided to allocate macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of up to EUR 9 billion. Later, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the European Commission proposed to allocate EUR 1 billion in emergency macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. EU countries have prepared such a fallback option after the European Commission failed to get Germany's consent to a package of EUR 8.8 billion in loans.