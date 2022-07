Media Group Ukraine has stopped updating its online media.

Nataliya Yemchenko, Communications Director at System Capital Management, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At 00:00 on July 12, 2022, Media Group Ukraine stopped updating its online media. This is a forced step on the part of the SCM investment group, the details are set out in Rinat Akhmetov's statement dated July 11, 2022," she wrote.

Recall that on July 11, Akhmetov announced that SCM had decided to abandon the media business.

According to him, this week Media Group Ukraine will give up all broadcast and satellite television licenses in favor of the state, and the group will also give up print media licenses in Ukraine.

Besides, the activities of the online media of Media Group Ukraine will be terminated.

At the same time, Yemchenko clarified that only broadcasting licenses will be transferred to the state, there is no talk of transferring assets.

Currently, the national telethon is being broadcast in the account of the TV channel Ukraine 24 in Youtube, the site of the Segodnya publication has not been updated since yesterday.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, businessman Akhmetov decided to abandon the media business in connection with the entry into force of the law on oligarchs.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) dated June 29 to approve the regulation on the register of persons with significant economic and political influence in public life (oligarchs), the procedure for its formation and maintenance.

The law on oligarchs came into force from May 7, 2022.

Media Group Ukraine is a media holding that unites the national TV channel Ukraine, the channels NLO TV, Indigo TV, thematic channels Football 1 / Football 2, Regional Media Group (channels Donbas, Channel 34, Sigma), Digital Screens (OLL.TV, Xtra TV, Ukraine.TV), Tele Pro production company and Segodnya Multimedia holding.

System Capital Management was founded in 2000 and operates in mining, energy, banking, telecommunications, mass media, transport, agriculture, insurance and other areas.

100% of SCM shares are owned by businessman Rinat Akhmetov.