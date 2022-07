Command-staff exercises with territorial troops have begun in Belarus. Their training will take place in Gomel region, which borders with Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Belarus in Telegram.

"From July 12 to 14, under the leadership of the deputy chairman of the Gomel regional executive committee, command-staff exercises are being held with the territorial troops of the Zhlobin district," the statement says.

During the exercises, the Belarusian territorial troops will work out:

security and defense of the territorial defense facility;

serving at a checkpoint while participating in the implementation of martial law measures.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in Belarus, the Zyabrovka airfield was given under the control of the Russian Federation, there are Iskanders and S-400s on it.

On July 3, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said that his country supported and would continue to support Russia in its military confrontation against Ukraine.

Besides, a bill that restricts exit from the country for several reasons has been submitted to the Belarusian parliament.