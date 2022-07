Invaders tried to storm in order to improve their tactical position in the areas of Mazanivka, Ivanivka, and Dolyna (the Sloviyansk direction). However, their attempts failed, as the Armed Forces of Ukraine drove the Russians back.

This was reported in the morning daily summary by the General Staff of the AFU.

Also, in the Slavic direction, the enemy fired using cannon artillery and MLRSes at the areas of the settlements of Chepil, Velyka Kamyshuvakha, Barvenkove, Dibrovne, Mazanivka, Bohorodychne, and Adamivka.

There were shelling cases near Starodubivka, Mayaky, Raihorodok, Siversk, Kryva Luka, Donetsk, Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, and an airstrike near Serebrianka.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi, and Siversk directions, the situation has not changed significantly. At the last, the enemy fired from rocket artillery around the village of Starikove, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired from artillery and MLRSes in the areas of Kharkiv and the settlements of Ruski Tyshky, Bezruky, Dementiyivka, Lisove, Slatyne, Prudianka, and Zolochiv.

Ukrainian defenders suppressed an enemy assault attempt in the direction of Dementiyivka.

The enemy is trying to improve the tactical position on the Bakhmut and Novopavlovsk directions. It conducts systematic fire impact on positions along the line of contact, and uses aviation. In some areas, it produces fortification equipment for advanced positions.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired from tanks, cannon and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Yakovlivka, Berestove, Pokrovske, Soledar, Bilohorivka, Vershyna, Novoluhanske, Kodema, Bakhmut, and Vesela Dolyna. It conducted airstrikes near Berestove, Bilohorivka, and Vershyna.

In the Avdiyivka, Kurakhovka, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, occupiers are shelling the districts of Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, Novoselivka, Oprosne, Novobakhmutivka, Vuhledar, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Malaysia Tokmachka, and Orikhiv using artillery. They carried out an airstrike near Novoandriyivka with a couple of Su-25 aircraft.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating his efforts on holding the lines and preventing the offensive of our forces. It conducted shelling using cannon artillery in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Dolyna, Lupareve, Nova Zoria, Novohryhorivka, Liubomyrivka, Osokorivka, Olhine, Velyka Kostromka, Kariyerne, Ternovka, Poliana, Kyselivka, Pervomaiske, Shevchenkove, Posad-Pokrovske. It also conducted airstrikes near Zarichne.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, in readiness for missile strikes, the enemy continues to hold the carrier of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on July 11, the General Staff of the AFU reported that the AFU in southern Ukraine continue to destroy command posts of various levels and ammunition depots of the invaders.

The AFU liberated the village of Ivanivka from Russian invaders in Kherson region.

Also on the southern front, Ukrainian troops are advancing despite the stably tense situation.