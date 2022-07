In 2021, a profit of the Ukrspecexport, a state-run enterprise engaged in exportation and importation of military and special goods and services, fell 2.2 times or by UAH 147.42 million year over year to UAH 122.276 million.

This is stated in the company's financial report for 2021, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2021, the company increased net income by 2% or UAH 39.5 million year over year to UAH 2.015 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, Ukrspecexport increased its profit by 34.5%, or by UAH 69.105 million to UAH 269.696 million and reduced its net income by 42.7% or by UAH 1.473 billion year over year to UAH 1.976 billion.

Ukrspecexport is part of the UkrOboronProm state-run concern, which also includes enterprises producing military equipment, including tank-building ones.