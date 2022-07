The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company has reported a net profit of UAH 5.914 billion for 2021, while its loss was UAH 4.845 billion in 2020.

This is stated in the company's financial report for 2021, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2021, compared to 2020, Energoatom increased its net income by 82.1% or UAH 37.47 billion to UAH 83.118 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in 2021, compared to 2020, Energoatom increased electricity production by 13.1% to 86.4 billion kWh.

Energoatom is the operator of four operating nuclear power plants, which operate 15 nuclear power units, of which 13 are VVER-1000 and 2 are VVER-440, with a total installed capacity of 13,835 MW, HPP with an installed capacity of 11.5 MW.