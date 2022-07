First Cargo Ships For Loading Grain And Other Agricultural Products Arrive In Ports Of Ukraine

The expulsion of the Russian occupation forces from the Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea made it possible to secure the passage of ships through the Bystre estuary of the ship passage of the Danube River. Already, eight cargo ships have entered the ports through it.

The press center of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

The military notes that the use of this channel became possible exclusively after Russian troops left the Zmiinyi Island captured in the first days of the war after repeated strikes from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The island is of strategic importance, since it allows controlling the surface and partially air situation in the south of Ukraine, which was used by the invaders, blocking the movement of ships in the southern part of our country," the message says.

Earlier, due to the blockade of this part of the Black Sea, civilian ships were forced to use the Sulina Branch in Romania. However, this has led to heavy congestion, where there has been repeated congestion of ships recently.

Recall that on Saturday, July 9, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reported that with the liberation of the Zmiinyi Island from Russian troops, it became possible to use the Bystre estuary to transport grain and other agricultural products by ships.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 30, information appeared on social networks that the Russian garrison of the Zmiinyi Island destroyed its own equipment and left the island on boats.

A few hours later, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the withdrawal of the Russians from the Zmiinyi Island was a "goodwill gesture."