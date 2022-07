President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to expand legal and social guarantees for Polish citizens who are in Ukraine.

This is stated in Bill No. 7550 of June 11, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the bill, Polish citizens and their children who entered Ukraine in the prescribed manner for temporary stay have the right to be legally in Ukraine for 18 months.

They also receive the right to state registration as taxpayers and receive the registration number of the taxpayer's account card in accordance with Ukrainian law.

Poles during their stay in Ukraine receive the right to:

- employment without permission for the employment of foreigners and stateless persons;

- social protection, the same as citizens of Ukraine;

- carrying out economic activities on the same terms as citizens of Ukraine;

- medical care at the level with Ukrainians;

- obtaining education at the level with citizens of Ukraine, including at the expense of the state or local budget, inclusive with the receipt of scholarships, material assistance, state targeted support;

- Polish scientists will be able to work in Ukraine as scientific, scientific and pedagogical workers and conduct scientific activities on the same conditions as citizens of Ukraine;

- Polish doctors, nurses, obstetricians will be able to carry out professional activities in Ukraine for 18 months (exclusively in healthcare institutions of Ukraine).

It is noted that the adoption of this law is carried out in response to the adoption by Poland of the law of March 12, 2022 on assistance to citizens of Ukraine in connection with the armed conflict in Ukraine, valid from February 24, 2022.

