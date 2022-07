A bill has been submitted to the Belarusian parliament that restricts departure from the country for several reasons.

The document, which proposes amendments to the law "On the procedure for leaving the Republic of Belarus and entering the Republic of Belarus for. citizens of the Republic of Belarus," is published on the Belarusian portal of legal information.

According to the amendments, the country's authorities have the right to prohibit the departure of any citizen if his "departure contradicts the interests of the national security of the Republic of Belarus."

It is also supposed to prohibit the departure of persons "in respect of whom an administrative process is underway for committing administrative offenses against the management procedure" - in particular, for violating the procedure for holding mass events or for disobeying the requirements of an official. Previously, this measure concerned only those who have already received a fine, but did not pay it.

Security officials are also restricted from traveling, but they can be allowed to travel abroad in agreement with the management. In addition, biometric passports of security officials will have to be stored in the personnel department for the duration of the service.

The bill is due to be considered by parliament in September.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, July 3, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said that his country supported and will continue to support Russia in its military confrontation against Ukraine.