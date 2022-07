The Netherlands has announced its readiness to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons, armored vehicles and self-propelled howitzers and called on the rest of Europe to do the same.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced this at a briefing in Kyiv, Radio Svoboda reports.

"Of course, Ukraine needs our military support. We must support Ukraine with a complex modern type of weapon. I call on all my colleagues in Europe and other parts of the world to help Ukraine with heavy weapons. We will provide heavy weapons, armored vehicles and self-propelled howitzers from our country. I want to urge allies to do the same," Rutte said.

He added that he could not assume the timing of the end of the war, but was confident that Ukraine would need economic support.

"We must help Ukraine economically so that the Ukrainian economy works further - as much as possible, under the current circumstances. We do not know how long this difficult war will last, but we know that Ukraine will continue to need our support when this is finally over," the Dutch Prime Minister added.

He concluded that the Netherlands will support Ukraine "now and further."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Dutch government allowed cash hryvnia exchange in the Netherlands.