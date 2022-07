There Will Be Missile Attacks On Ukraine In Near Future - Belaruski Hayun

In the near future there will be missile attacks on Ukraine, good news should not be expected until July 14. The founder of the Belaruski Hayun Telegram channel Anton Motolko spoke about this to 24 Kanal on Monday, July 11.

Motolko said that Russian cargo aircraft are actively arriving in Belarus, which means the emergence of new missiles for launch on the territory of Ukraine.

"It should still be expected that in the near future there will be missile attacks on Ukraine, because targets on the territory of Ukraine were very actively discussed in intercepted radio conversations. Unfortunately, we can state that, at least until July 14, good news should not be expected," Motolko said.

He explained that there has always been such a relationship: when a transport plane arrives from Russia, new missiles appear, and yesterday and today there were arrivals of Russian cargo aviation, and an An-124 aircraft was also seen, which allows transporting Tochka-U missiles to move them to temporarily occupied territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 11, a Russian rocket hit a six-story residential building in the central part of Kharkiv.

The Russian invaders today again fired at Kharkiv, it is previously known about 16 wounded and 3 killed.

On July 10, Russian troops hit a high-rise building in the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, from Uragan MLRS.