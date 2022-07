Western Weapons Change Course Of War, We Have Not Started In Earnest Yet - Danilov Trolls Putin

Western weapons are already changing the course of the war with Russia, and "we have not started in earnest yet." The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov wrote this on Twitter on Monday, July 11.

Danilov said that the supply of Western weapons has already influenced the course of hostilities and will have an even greater impact in the future. At the same time, the NSDC Secretary made a reference to the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The quantitative advantages of the Russian army are leveled by Ukrainian missile and artillery accuracy. Western weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already changing the course of the war. And we have not started in earnest yet!" stressed the NSDC Secretary.

Danilov also pointed out that demoralization, demilitarization and de-occupation are the three main effects of the work of modern Western weapons to destroy command posts, equipment and ammunition depots of Russians recently.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 23, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that American HIMARS are already in Ukraine.

On July 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Federation "has not started in earnest yet" in Ukraine.

On July 10, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed the transfer of 4 more HIMARS to Ukraine.