The Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv has applied to businessman Serhii Kuziara, a defendant in the case of high treason due to the supply of coal from occupied certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions for Ukrainian state-owned enterprises, a preventive measure in the form of a personal recognizance and canceled round-the-clock house arrest.

This is stated in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January, the Pecherskyi court of Kyiv sent Kuziara from the pre-trial detention center under round-the-clock house arrest, but in March the Lychakivskyi court canceled his house arrest and chose a milder measure of restraint in the form of a personal recognizance.

In addition, the court assigned him a number of obligations: to arrive at each request of the investigator, prosecutor or court; not to leave the settlement where he lives, without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court; notify the investigator, the prosecutor or the court of the change in his place of residence and/or place of work; refrain from communicating with persons indicated by the prosecutor/investigator and having procedural status in the criminal proceedings, without conducting investigative actions; hand over a passport (passports) of a citizen of Ukraine to travel abroad, other documents giving the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine; wear an electronic control device.

On July 4, the Lychakivskyi District Court extended for Kuziara these restrictions for another 2 months until September 4.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously the court refused to extend the arrest in a pre-trial detention center for Kuziara and chose for him round-the-clock house arrest.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) informed ex-president Petro Poroshenko of suspicion of high treason and assistance to the activities of terrorist organizations in the framework of the case of a criminal scheme for the supply of coal from the temporarily occupied territories.

Earlier, within the framework of the same criminal proceedings, Rada Member Viktor Medvedchuk and former Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn were informed of the suspicion.

Businessman Kuziara, according to the investigation, is also a defendant in this case.

He was detained and sent to custody by a court decision.