The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) denies media information about the destruction of materials from a number of high-profile criminal cases, in particular the case of the Kharkiv Agreements and the Coal Case (against Verkhovna Rada Member Viktor Medvedchuk and former President Petro Poroshenko).

A representative of the SBI announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Some media outlets disseminated "insides" about the alleged destruction by the SBI at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine of materials from a number of high-profile criminal proceedings. Among these were cases of signing the Kharkiv Agreements, the Maidan Dispersal, "Coal Case" and others. Such accusations do not correspond to reality and are frankly manipulative in nature," the SBI said.

The bureau notes that none of these cases has been destroyed.

"All materials have been preserved and proceedings are being investigated in accordance with previously approved plans and will be taken to court on time. Moreover: some of the case "destroyed" according to journalists have already been completed and submitted to court over the past three months. We would like to remind you that only the original materials are sent to the court. This also applies to the cases of the Maidan, you can find information about their completion on the website of the SBI," the representative of the bureau added.

Among the high-profile cases of recent months that have been completed are: the case against former President Viktor Yanukovych and the former deputy minister of justice for the seizure of state power in 2010.

Also, the SBI received permission from the court for special investigation on suspicion of treason against former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov and others.

The bureau urged journalists not to disseminate unverified and manipulative information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation continues to conduct investigative actions in the case against former President Petro Poroshenko during the war of Russia against Ukraine.