The United States supported the Canadian government's decision to return to Germany a repaired turbine needed for the Nord Stream-1 gas pipeline.

The press secretary of the U.S. Department of State, Ned Price, said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We support the decision of the Government of Canada to return a natural gas turbine to Germany for use in the Nord Stream-1 pipeline. In the short term, the turbine will allow Germany and other European countries to replenish their gas reserves, increasing their energy security and sustainability, and also countering Russia's efforts to weaponize energy," the statement said.

The United States is working with allies and partners to reduce collective dependence on Russian energy and maintain pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. In addition, ways are being explored to further cut Russia's energy revenues in order to continue limiting its ability to finance the war in Ukraine.

The statement underlines that the United States, allies and partners are committed to supporting Ukraine and ensuring that the Russian government feels the aggravating effects of the imposed economic restrictions and sanctions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said earlier that Ukraine was disappointed with Canada's decision to return to Germany the Nord Stream-1 turbines repaired by Siemens Canada and asked the government to cancel it.