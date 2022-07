Three enemy aircraft attacked Odesa region from the Black Sea on Monday with 7 missiles.

The deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At about 11:30 a.m. from the Black Sea, the invaders fired 7 missiles from the Su-27, Su-30 and Su-35 aircraft. One of the missiles hit a private house," Tymoshenko wrote.

According to preliminary information, there are no victims.

Information about the destruction is being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 1, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the resort village of Serhiivka, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, Odesa region.

The enemy attack killed 21 people, including one child.