On the territory of the Crimean peninsula temporarily occupied by Russia, a resistance movement called the Yellow Ribbon began to operate, whose members are already acting against the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the Representation of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

"In the temporarily occupied Simferopol, as well as in Kherson and Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia region - ed.), the Yellow Ribbon resistance movement against the occupiers began to operate," the statement says.

The authority clarified that members of the resistance are posting leaflets with photographs of the mass protest of Crimean residents on February 26, 2014 and the inscriptions "Crimea is Ukraine. Not only since 1954, but always!", "Crimea is Ukraine. We are returning!" and "Time to resist! Time to fight! Time to go home!".

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in late May, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) announced that partisans began hunting Russian military and collaborators in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

We also wrote that on June 15, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, said that resistance to the Russian occupiers had entered the active phase in the city.

In addition, thanks to the Ukrainian partisans, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to destroy two Russian military bases in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.