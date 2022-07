President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on granting special legal status to Polish citizens in Ukraine.

The Office of the President of Poland Andrzej Duda reported this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President Andrzej Duda: President Zelenskyy today submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on granting Poles in Ukraine a special status," the statement said.

On the website of the parliament, the corresponding legislative initiative is currently absent.

It is noteworthy that the memory of the victims of the Volyn tragedy is honored in Poland on Monday, July 11. This day is formally the "National Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Genocide Committed by Ukrainian Nationalists against Citizens of the Second Rzeczpospolita."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the representative of the Rada in the Constitutional Court, a Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Olha Sovhyria said that Zelenskyy intends to initiate the provision of a special legal status to Polish citizens in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy introduced a new honorary title - "savior city," which is planned to be awarded to cities in other countries. The first to receive this title was Polish Rzeszow.

Zelenskyy and Duda agreed on a single control on the border of Ukraine and Poland.

Poland has handed over most of its weapons to Ukraine.