Britain Transfers Combat Aircraft To Finland And Sweden Due To New Threat In Europe

The UK Ministry of Defense announced the transfer of Eurofighter Typhoon and F-35 Lightning II fighters to Finland and Sweden for joint training of aviation units as part of an expanded presence in the region.

This is stated on the website of the government of the United Kingdom.

The UK has sent two F-35B fighter-bombers and four Typhoon multi-role fighters to the Scandinavian countries to practice joint air force tactics and strengthen cooperation with each other.

The authority reports that British aircraft conducted high-class combat training with Finnish F-18 Hornets and Swedish Saab JAS 39 Gripen aircraft.

According to British Defense Minister Ben Wallace, Finland and Sweden are critical defense partners.

"We welcome their announcement of joining NATO, which will make the alliance stronger as we face a new threat in Europe," he said.

Wallace added that the deployment of British aircraft to Finland and Sweden underscores the United Kingdom's determination to strengthen the partnership and keep the countries' military forces running smoothly.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on July 5, Foreign Ministers of Finland Pekka Haavisto and Sweden Ann Linde signed protocols on their countries' accession to the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

We also wrote that in late April, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the North Atlantic Alliance could provide security guarantees to Finland and Sweden before their final entry into the alliance.