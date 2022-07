A few days ago, along the channel of the mouth of the Bystry river passage of the Danube - Black Sea passage was restored for ships carrying agricultural products.

It is reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the UN Humanitarian Aid Coordinator Martin Griffiths on Twitter.

He stated that he was inspired by this news, however, he considers this event insufficient to overcome the threat of world hunger. Only unblocking the Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which are now blocked by the Russian army, is the best way to prevent global famine.

"Encouraged by reports of the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea-Danube channel. But this is not enough. As food insecurity becomes more evident around the world, the opening of the Black Sea route is our best option to overcome global famine. The world cannot wait," commented Martin Griffiths.

According to a UN study, Ukraine grows enough food to feed more than 400 million people every year, so blocking ports puts those people at risk of starvation.

"The mouth of the fast navigation of the Danube - Black Sea is an extremely important transport channel that can become a "lifeline" for those countries over which the danger of famine hangs. This became possible thanks to the liberation of the Zmiinyi Island from Russian troops and the work of Ukrainian defenders. And we continue to work to save not only Ukraine from Russian aggression, but also the world that Putin is holding hostage," Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov added.

As reported, today, due to the blockade of seaports, which before the full-scale invasion accounted for approximately 80% of Ukrainian agricultural exports, food is exported exclusively through the Danube ports, railway and road checkpoints on the western borders.

Their throughput capacity is still not enough to fully replace seaports.

In addition, earlier the head of the UN World Food Program said that the UN receives 40% of wheat from Ukraine for its emergency food assistance programs.