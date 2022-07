Some Ukrainians Will Be Required To Give DNA. MPs Pass Law

The Verkhovna Rada has introduced mandatory and voluntary state registration of DNA.

256 MPs voted for the adoption of the bill 4265 "On state registration of human genomic information" in general, out of the required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill provides for both mandatory state and voluntary registration of human genomic information.

The bill clearly defines the categories of persons subject to mandatory registration: persons prosecuted for committing intentional crimes against life, health, sexual freedom, sexual inviolability of a person, in respect of whom a measure of restraint has been chosen; persons who have committed crimes against life, health, sexual freedom, sexual inviolability of the person, to whom, by a court decision, compulsory medical measures have been applied; persons convicted of committing intentional crimes against life, health, sexual freedom, sexual inviolability of the person; persons convicted and serving a sentence of imprisonment or having an unexpunged or outstanding conviction for committing grave or especially grave crimes, as well as all categories of crimes against sexual freedom and sexual inviolability of a person; unidentified corpses; missing persons; close relatives of missing persons.

Military and police personnel (in certain circumstances) and prisoners of war are also subject to mandatory DNA registration.

Citizens of Ukraine, as well as foreigners and stateless persons have the right to voluntary state registration of DNA.

Voluntary state registration of DNA is carried out on the basis of a citizen's application.

Voluntary DNA registration of minors is carried out on the basis of a written application from their legal representatives.

Obtaining biological material from minors is carried out in the presence of their legal representatives.

Voluntary registration of the DNA of citizens recognized as legally incompetent or limited by the court in their legal capacity is carried out on the basis of a written application from their legal representatives.

Voluntary registration of DNA in most cases is carried out at the expense of the state budget, mandatory - at the expense of the state budget.

DNA information is stored in the database for no more than 50 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in 2021, the Verkhovna Rada failed a bill to create a DNA database for criminals and military personnel.

In 2018, the Constitutional Court, in connection with the withdrawal of the submission by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, Liudmyla Denisova, closed the case regarding the constitutionality of the powers of the police to collect and store DNA samples of citizens.