Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Ivanivka in Kherson region from Russian invaders.

This was reported in the 60th separate infantry brigade of the Kakhovka operational command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"Only terrible memories and "dead" military equipment remained from the Russian invaders there. Our Cossacks are full of determination, and their sabers are ready for battle," the statement says.

The brigade also reported that at the same time, the military is establishing communication with the locals and providing assistance to those in need.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian invaders are carrying out assault operations in the Novopavlivske direction.

As of the morning of the 138th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the invaders stepped up preparations for military operations near Bakhmut and Kramatorsk. Also, the invaders failed several assault attempts, in the Sloviyansk and Avdiivka directions.

At the same time, the invaders shamefully fled from Mariinka, Donetsk region.

Also, the Russian military failed reconnaissance in force in the Mazanivka area and retreated with losses.