On Monday, July 11, the Lithuanian government expanded the previously imposed restrictions on the transit of goods through its territory to the Kaliningrad region of Russia. This was stated by the representative of the Lithuanian customs, according to Reuters.

Thus, it is reported that the phased introduction of sanctions announced earlier by the European Union has begun.

It is noted that the expanded list includes concrete, wood, alcohol and alcohol-based industrial chemicals.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Thursday, July 7, adviser to the President of Lithuania Asta Skaisgiryte said that her country does not agree to the resumption of the transit of Russian goods to the Kaliningrad region through its territory.

On the same day, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the Suwalki corridor, which separates Kaliningrad from Russia, is under heavy guard by NATO forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 18, Lithuania restricted the transit of about half of the goods from Russia to the Kaliningrad region.

In response, on June 20, Russia announced military exercises in the Kaliningrad region.

And already on June 21, Lithuania decided to expand the restrictions on the transit of goods to Kaliningrad also on road transport.

It is worth noting that in early June, the State Duma of Russia proposed to cancel the recognition of Lithuania's independence.