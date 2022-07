The fatigue of the military due to the lack of regular breaks from participation in the battles is one of the most serious problems of the Russian army.

This is stated in the review of British intelligence for July 11.

“The lack of regular scheduled breaks from participating in intense hostilities is probably one of the problems with personnel that most harm the Russian army and that the Russian Ministry of Defense is trying to fix,” the British Ministry of Defense notes.

The report also recalled the appearance in the Russian media in June of information about the appeal of the wives of the Russian military from the area near Lake Baikal, in which they call for the return of men home and say that men are mentally and physically exhausted after continuous active participation in the battles since February 24.

According to the situation at the front, intelligence reported that there had been no noticeable advance of Russian troops in Donbas over the past 24 hours, despite the ongoing intensive shelling.

"The Ukrainian military continues local pressure on the defense lines of Russian forces in the northeastern part of Kherson region, probably also without gaining control over the territory," the review adds.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian invaders are carrying out assault operations in the Novopavlivsk direction.

As of the morning of the 138th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the invaders stepped up preparations for military operations near Bakhmut and Kramatorsk. Also, the invaders failed several assault attempts, in the Sloviyansk and Avdiivka directions.

At the same time, the invaders shamefully fled from Mariinka, Donetsk region.