Rada extends obligation of electricity producers to sell it at e-auctions until April

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has extended the obligation of electricity producers to sell electricity under bilateral agreements at electronic auctions until April 1, 2023.

A total of 291 parliamentary members backed the respective bill 7238, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the Parliament extended the period for the implementation of the mandatory sale of electricity exclusively through electronic auctions until April 1, 2023 by electricity producers, regardless of the form of ownership, except for those producers who have a feed-in tariff and electricity producers who, as a result of the auction, received the right to support.

According to the explanatory note, the bill is aimed at ensuring the functioning of the market of bilateral agreements on a competitive basis, ensuring transparency and real competition in the market of bilateral agreements, and its adoption will ensure equal, transparent and competitive relations in the market of bilateral agreements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2021, the Verkhovna Rada obliged electricity producers to sell electricity under bilateral agreements at electronic auctions until April 1, 2022.