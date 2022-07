Alfa Bank (Ukraine) decides to change its name to Sense Bank

Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) has decided to change its name to Sense Bank.

The bank informed Ukrainian News about this.

"The bank is changing its name to Sense Bank," the bank said.

According to unconfirmed information, this decision was made in order not to be associated with the Russian Alfa-Bank.

In April 2022, the National Bank agreed on the candidacy of Bulgarian citizen Simeon Dyankov for the position of trustee, who will be given the right to vote on the shares of sanctioned shareholders of Alfa-Bank (Ukraine).

Now, Dyankov, within the framework of his powers, takes part in the management of Alfa-Bank (Ukraine).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the U.S. Treasury Department and the UK Foreign Office said that the Ukrainian Alfa-Bank is a separate legal entity that is not related to the Russian bank and is not subject to sanctions.