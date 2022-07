British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced her candidacy for the position of leader of the Conservative Party.

That follows from a statement by Yevropeiska Pravda online media with reference to Sky News.

Liz Truss said she would "start cutting taxes from day one" if she became prime minister.

Truss, 46, has long been identified as a potential successor to still incumbent British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and polls have shown her popularity among members of the Conservative Party.

Truss has been an MP since 2010 and began climbing the ministerial ladder shortly after entering Parliament. She has been the longest-serving ministerial successor, having served in the governments of David Cameron, Theresa May, and Johnson.

Foreign Ministry Secretary Rehman Chishti also unexpectedly announced the participation of the Tory leader in the election. As a result, 11 Conservatives are currently vying to replace Johnson as prime minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Johnson resigned on Thursday, but promised to support Ukraine even after his departure. He will act as the head of the government until a new one is elected, presumably until October.

In addition, Liz Truss believes that peace talks with Russia should be held only after its defeat in Ukraine.