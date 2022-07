As of the morning of the 138th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the invaders stepped up preparations for military operations near Bakhmut and Kramatorsk. Also, the invaders failed several assault attempts, in the Sloviyansk and Avdiyivka directions. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi and Siversk directions, there are no significant changes in the number of personnel and the nature of activity. The enemy fired cannon artillery at the area of ​​the village of Karpovychi, Chernihiv region.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, enemy units continue to concentrate their efforts on holding the occupied lines in the Kharkiv direction and preventing the advance of our troops. The enemy takes measures to provide subunits with material and technical means.

It had a fiery effect from artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and tanks in the areas of the city of Kharkov and the settlements of Bazaliyivka, Petrivka, Ruski Tyshky, Slatyne, Prudianka, Rubizhne, and Blahodatne.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the neighborhoods of Dibrovne, Mazanivka, Bohorodychne, Adamivka, and Kurulka were fired from cannon and rocket artillery. The enemy also launched an airstrike near Bohorodychne. The Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed the enemy assault in the direction of Krasnopillia.

In the Donetsk direction, there are signs of enemy units preparing to intensify hostilities in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy is conducting assault operations to improve the tactical situation. Along the line of confrontation, the occupiers are systematically firing at the positions of the Defense Forces units in order to fetter their actions. Attack and army aviation became more active.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

It fired from barrel artillery at the areas of the settlements of Siversk, Zakotne, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamiyanske, and Spirne.

In the Bakhmut direction, it fires from mortars, cannon and rocket artillery near Berestove, Pokrovske, Soledar, Zaitseve, Vershyna, Novoluhanske, Klishchievka, and Niu York. It also inflicted missile and airstrikes near Berestove, Spirne, Striapivka, and the Vuhlehirska thermal power plant.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, British intelligence told about the next target of the invaders in Donetsk region.

On July 7, the British Ministry of Defense reported that there was a pause in the fighting in Donbas.