President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered the military to de-occupy coastal areas in the south.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said this in an interview with The Times, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, Zelenskyy ordered the Ukrainian military to recapture the occupied coastal areas, which are vital to the country's economy.

"We understand that politically it is very necessary for our country. The President instructed the Supreme Commander of the Troops to develop plans. After that, the General Staff performs homework and says that in order to achieve this goal, we need a), b), c)... That's my job. I am writing letters to colleagues in partner countries," the Minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for a counterattack on Kherson.

The adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak predicts an imminent turning point in the war with Russia.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the command post of the Russian Federation and 4 more ammunition depots in Kherson region.