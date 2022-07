The South Operational Command reports that the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted a powerful strike on the control point of the Russian Guard near Kherson and destroyed 4 more warehouses with ammunition in Kherson region.

This is stated in the command's message on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our rocket and artillery units during the execution of fire missions inflicted a powerful strike on the control point of the Russian Guard near Kherson and destroyed 4 warehouses with ammunition in different areas of Kherson region," it says.

In addition, the South Operational Command reports that the confirmed losses of the enemy are 15 occupiers and more than 60 pieces of equipment, including 57 - armored and automobile equipment, including command and staff vehicles destroyed in Chornobaivka on Saturday, July 9, as well as anti-tank and portable anti-aircraft missile systems, other armored and automobile equipment destroyed in enemy positions along the contact line.

According to the report, 2 missile ships and 3 large landing ships of the invaders are on duty at sea, continue to hold the blockade of shipping and the threat of a missile strike with 16 Kalibr missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainians are urged to leave the temporarily occupied territories in the south of the country as soon as possible.

In Kherson, the warehouses of the invaders were blown up.