Biden Wants To Ask Middle East Countries To Provide Ukraine With Soviet-Made Weaponry - Media

United States President Joe Biden is going to discuss with the leaders of the Middle East countries the possibility of providing Ukraine with the leftover stores of Soviet-made weaponry.

The New York Times reported this.

“…Officials and analysts said it would be hard to sustain the same level of material support as war fatigue grows on both sides of the Atlantic. Military aid passed by Congress is expected to last into the second quarter of next year, by some estimates, but the question is how long current supplies of weapons and ammunition can last without degrading the military readiness of the United States,” it was reported.

For this reason, American officials have encouraged other countries to provide leftover stores of Soviet-made weaponry that Ukrainians are more familiar with.

The publication writes that this issue will be on the agenda of Biden's meeting with leaders of Arab states. The meeting will take place next week.

