The Ukrainian military has destroyed the artillery battery of the invaders in the Kherson direction. The Office of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported this.

"Kherson region, the destruction of the Russian artillery battery," a video caption says.

The video shows several pockets of fire and large plumes of smoke.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 23, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that American M142 HIMARS had entered service with the Ukrainian military.

Recall that over the past week there have been reports of "suspicious" explosions in ammunition and fuel depots of Russian troops in their near rear. Most of the explosions were recorded in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donbas.

We also reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the work of the HIMARS on Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction.