US Department of Defense Confirms Transfer of 4 More HIMARS to Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense has confirmed the transfer of 4 additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to Ukraine.

This is stated in a message on the Facebook page of the U.S. Department of Defense and in a message from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On July 8, the United States committed to providing four additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and ammunition to Ukraine,” The U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement.

The General Staff also posted on its Facebook page relevant information with words of gratitude.

"The AFU are grateful for the U.S. support and assistance. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) officially informs, that on July 8, the United States committed to providing four additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and ammunition to Ukraine,” the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. will send Ukraine weapons worth USD 400 million.

Earlier, the adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych said that obtaining more M142 HIMARS or M270 MLRS will allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to switch from operational to operational-tactical or even tactical targets of the Russian occupation forces and will mean a catastrophe for them.